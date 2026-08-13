New Pond Farm's Oktoberfest

Celebrate fall at New Pond Farm Education Center during its inaugural Family Oktoberfest on Saturday, September 26, 2026. Open to the public (with preregistration) from 1–4 p.m., the Family Oktoberfest will bring families and friends together for an afternoon of fall festivities, live local music, wagon rides, a property-wide Discovery Challenge Scavenger Hunt, farm animals, children’s crafts, lawn games, local food, craft beer, and Ferris Acres Creamery ice cream.

The Family Oktoberfest is part of a full day of activities including the Hayfield Hustle to celebrate nature, sustainable agriculture, community, and the arrival of fall. All proceeds support New Pond Farm Education Center’s mission of environmental education, conservation, and sustainable agriculture. Race participants will receive early admission to the Family Oktoberfest following the morning’s Children’s Sap Run, 5K, and scenic 5-mile race. Registration is limited to 250 runners and walkers and 250 additional Oktoberfest guests.

Registration closes September 12th. Register for the Family Oktoberfest at https://runsignup.com/hayfieldhustle