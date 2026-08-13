New England Christmas Festival Celebrates 40 Years at Mohegan Sun

The New England Christmas Festival celebrates its 40th anniversary November 6–8 at Mohegan Sun’s Earth Expo & Convention Center, bringing together more than 400 pop-up boutiques featuring artisans, makers and specialty food producers from across the country.

For 40 years, New England shoppers have kicked off the holiday season at the Festival, discovering thousands of handcrafted gifts and specialty foods gathered under one roof for one weekend.

The Festival began at the Worcester Centrum with 125 exhibitors and has grown dramatically over the decades. Its producers have staged events throughout New England—from major expo halls to an open field at Fort Adams in Newport, Rhode Island, and even an indoor tennis facility in North Conway, New Hampshire. Over four decades, the Festival has weathered epic New England snowstorms, power outages, venue changes and challenges, and even a pandemic shutdown. This November, it celebrates 40 years of bringing artisans and holiday shoppers together.

Today, visitors can shop everything from fine jewelry, fashion and home décor to children’s clothing and toys, organic spa products, seasonal decorations and gifts for pets. Each booth reflects the personality and craftsmanship of its maker, with work ranging from whimsical folk art to fine craft.

Among the finds shoppers might encounter are folk-art Santas, blown-glass penguins, alpaca scarves, sheepskin slippers, handcrafted jewelry, whimsical pet coats and one-of-a-kind home accessories.

The Festival’s popular Specialty Food section offers plenty to sample and take home, including smoked, infused and barrel-aged maple syrups, handmade truffles, buttery shortbread, hot sauces, infused olive oils, chocolate sauces, gingerbread cookies and other holiday specialties.

“Forty years later, what I still love about the Festival is the creativity,” said founder and producer Jackie Ralston. “You can walk from booth to booth and continually discover something you’ve never seen before. These are talented people making extraordinary things, and there is something very special about being able to meet the person who actually created the gift you’re taking home.”

EVENT INFORMATION

New England Christmas Festival – 40th Anniversary

Friday, November 6: 9 AM–6 PM

Saturday, November 7: 9 AM–6 PM

Sunday, November 8: 9 AM–5 PM

Location:

Mohegan Sun Earth Expo & Convention Center

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd.

Uncasville, CT 06382

Tickets:

Available at nechristmasfestival.com/buy-tickets

Use code JINGLE26 to save $2 on online ticket purchases.

More information:

nechristmasfestival.com