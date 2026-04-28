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Music for Joy and Peace

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Music for Joy and Peace

This is an event for all orchestral musicians - professional, amateur, student alike - to come together and play five pieces to bring more joy and peace into our world. The pieces are: Ode to Joy, Dona Nobis Pacem, the theme from Jupiter, Bringer of Jollity, the theme from Beethoven’s 6th Symphony and Jesu, Joy by Bach. Music packets are available to all who register, please email: RavennaM@gmail.com. Chairs provided, but you must bring your own stand! This will be a beautiful community event designed for musical connection; come to play, come to listen. Registration required for all players.

Wooster Square Park
$30 for players, free for listeners
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Ravenna Michalsen
203 214 8021
RavennaM@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Ravenna Michalsen
RavennaM@gmail.com
DignityMusic.org
Wooster Square Park
570 Chapel Street
New Haven, Connecticut 06511
2032148021