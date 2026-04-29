Moth Ball
Moth Ball
Join us for Moth Ball, our nerdiest and most creative event yet! Enjoy an evening of moth observation, expert-led lightsheeting stations, hands-on activities, crafts, and nature walks after dark. Costumes encouraged! Come dressed as your favorite moth or nighttime creature. Refreshments will be served.
Don’t miss out on the fun! Register at https://earthplace.org/annual-moth-ball/
Earthplace
$0-$12
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Earthplace
203.557.4400
info@earthplace.org
Earthplace
10 Woodside LaneWestport, Connecticut 06880
(203) 557-4400
info@earthplace.org