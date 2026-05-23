Monitoring the Migration: Observations and Identification

Join Birding Guide, Ben Bolduc, as he helps guests see and understand the calls and habits of all the birds, conspicuous and inconspicuous, making Landcraft their home.

BEN BOLDUC, a Mattituck resident and avid birder, has traveled extensively to view birds in their native habitats, including the Lower Rio Grande Valley of Texas, the boreal forest of the Adirondacks, Monhegan Island, Maine, and the Andes mountains and rainforests of Ecuador. Today, Ben leads guided walks for the North Fork Audubon Society, friends, and family, helping others discover the captivating world of birds. Ben looks forward to sharing his passion for birds and the spectacle of migration this year at Landcraft Gardens.

