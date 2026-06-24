Missoula Children's Theatre presents Summer on Stage: The Tortoise and the Hare

The Tortoise and the Hare

An original musical performed by participants in the Garde’s Summer On Stage program and the Missoula Children’s Theatre.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre’s twist on Aesop’s classic is a hare-raising, ab-shell-lute whirlwind of fun! Taylor Tortoise and Curly Hare’s competitive antics are getting out of control, and all the other animals in their little town outside of Cape Canaveral, Florida, get roped into the shenanigans. When a group of astronauts comes through town, Curly Hare comes up with their kookiest stunt ever – to be the first animals on the moon! Well, talking animals, anyway. Taylor Tortoise and Curly Hare race to build a rocket and beat the other to space, but will their rivalry drive away their friends in the process? Who will make it to the moon first? And once they get to the moon…then what? The Tortoise and the Hare learn that maybe winning ISN’T everything; they can accomplish so much more by working together!

Adapted by

Emily Morrison

Music by

Gregory Boris

Lyrics by

Gregory Boris

Emily Morrison