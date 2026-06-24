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Missoula Children's Theatre presents Summer on Stage: The Emperor’s New Clothes

Missoula Children's Theatre presents Summer on Stage: The Emperor’s New Clothes

The Emperor’s New Clothes
An original musical performed by participants in the Garde’s Summer On Stage program and the Missoula Children’s Theatre.

“Dress for success” is good advice that the Emperor takes whole-heartedly, wanting to impress the Kings & Queens of the Elemental Kingdoms. But where to stop? When the clothes (and other people’s opinions) become more important than the people of the kingdom, trouble brews. The Royal Scholars & Royal Artisans try to help their beloved Emperor find the way back to his heart, but the Money Council led by Manypenny want to keep the Emperor’s new obsession growing. When the loyal Silkworms are kicked out of the castle, it becomes clear that the Emperor needs to learn a lesson. With all of the Elemental Kingdoms gathered, it’s time for a royal parade!

Adapted by
Jim Caron
Matt Loehrke

Music and Lyrics by
Jim Caron
Michael Mcgill
Greg Boris
Amy Ellis

Garde Arts Center
$10 / 17 & under are free
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Garde Arts Center
(860) 444-7373 Extension 1
boxoffice@gardearts.org
https://gardearts.org/
Garde Arts Center
325 State Street
New London, Connecticut 06320
(860) 444-7373
boxoffice@gardearts.org
https://gardearts.org/events/