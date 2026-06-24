Missoula Children's Theatre presents “Summer on Stage: The Emperor’s New Clothes”

“The Emperor’s New Clothes”

An original musical performed by participants in the Garde’s Summer On Stage program and the Missoula Children’s Theatre.

“Dress for success” is good advice that the Emperor takes whole-heartedly, wanting to impress the Kings & Queens of the Elemental Kingdoms. But where to stop? When the clothes (and other people’s opinions) become more important than the people of the kingdom, trouble brews. The Royal Scholars & Royal Artisans try to help their beloved Emperor find the way back to his heart, but the Money Council led by Manypenny want to keep the Emperor’s new obsession growing. When the loyal Silkworms are kicked out of the castle, it becomes clear that the Emperor needs to learn a lesson. With all of the Elemental Kingdoms gathered, it’s time for a royal parade!

Adapted by

Jim Caron

Matt Loehrke

Music and Lyrics by

Jim Caron

Michael Mcgill

Greg Boris

Amy Ellis