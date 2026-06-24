Missoula Children's Theatre presents Summer on Stage: Aladdin

Aladdin

An original musical performed by participants in the Garde’s Summer On Stage program and the Missoula Children’s Theatre.

For Aladdin, it’s not easy to find a magic lamp, but it’s even harder to get a date! It’s a swirling sandstorm of famous Arabian Tales from Ali Baba to Scheherazade, and even Sinbad the Sailor, as Aladdin journeys to find a magic lamp in a Cave of (not-so-great) Wonders. Along his way Aladdin seeks answers and advice from wise Genies, a powerful Sultan, and his own Mother to find a way to meet the Princess. However, even with the lamp in hand, Aladdin will have to learn that it takes more than a wish to make a good impression. Full of memorable characters, from lost Penguins to talking Palm Trees, this is an adventure worthy of 1,001 laughs.

Adapted by

Michael McGill

Music and Lyrics by

Michael McGill