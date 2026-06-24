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Missoula Children's Theatre Presents Summer on Stage: Aladdin

Missoula Children's Theatre Presents Summer on Stage: Aladdin

Aladdin
An original musical performed by participants in the Garde’s Summer On Stage Program and the Missoula Children’s Theatre.

For Aladdin, it’s not easy to find a magic lamp, but it’s even harder to get a date! It’s a swirling sandstorm of famous Arabian Tales from Ali Baba to Scheherazade, and even Sinbad the Sailor, as Aladdin journeys to find a magic lamp in a Cave of (not-so-great) Wonders. Along his way, Aladdin seeks answers and advice from wise Genies, a powerful Sultan, and his own Mother to find a way to meet the Princess. However, even with the lamp in hand, Aladdin will have to learn that it takes more than a wish to make a good impression. Full of memorable characters, from lost Penguins to talking Palm Trees, this is an adventure worthy of 1,001 laughs.

Adapted by
Michael McGill

Music and Lyrics by
Michael McGill

Garde Arts Center
$10 / 17 & under are free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Garde Arts Center
(860) 444-7373 Extension 1
boxoffice@gardearts.org
https://gardearts.org/
Garde Arts Center
325 State Street
New London, Connecticut 06320
(860) 444-7373
boxoffice@gardearts.org
https://gardearts.org/events/