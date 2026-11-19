Menorah Lighting on the Green!
Menorah Lighting on the Green!
Celebrate Chanukah in downtown Fairfield! Chabad of Fairfield’s 19th Annual Menorah Lighting on the Green brings the whole community together for a festive evening under the lights. Join us for the lighting of the menorah, hot latkes and donuts, music and dancing, a light-up LED robot, and more surprises for all ages. All are welcome!
When: Sunday, December 6, 4:15 PM
Where: Sherman Green Gazebo, Downtown Fairfield
Hosted by: Chabad of Fairfield
RSVP: www.JewishFairfield.org/chanukah26
Sherman Town Green
04:15 PM - 05:15 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Chabad of Fairfield
203-373-7551
Rabbi@ChabadFF.com
Sherman Town Green
1451 Post Rd Fairfield, CT 06824,
2033737551
rabbi@chabadff.com