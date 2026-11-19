Celebrate Chanukah in downtown Fairfield! Chabad of Fairfield’s 19th Annual Menorah Lighting on the Green brings the whole community together for a festive evening under the lights. Join us for the lighting of the menorah, hot latkes and donuts, music and dancing, a light-up LED robot, and more surprises for all ages. All are welcome!

When: Sunday, December 6, 4:15 PM

Where: Sherman Green Gazebo, Downtown Fairfield

Hosted by: Chabad of Fairfield

RSVP: www.JewishFairfield.org/chanukah26