Mega Ran: Children's Series - FREE SHOW

Mega Ran is proof that Hip Hop can go anywhere!

A former middle school teacher turned Grammy-nominated rapper for Best Children’s Album, Mega Ran's educational and empowering Hip Hop tracks like “You’re Enough” and “Get Your Wiggle On” will have you giggling and bobbing your head to the beat.

Besides being a Billboard chart-topping children’s artist and foster father, gamers may recognize Mega Ran’s music from major video games like Mortal Kombat 11 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.