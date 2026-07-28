Master the Art of Preserving Your Harvest

Preserve the taste of the season all year round with our "Preserving the Harvest" talk! Get ready to say goodbye to wasted produce and hello to a pantry full of delicious, homemade preserves! Don't let your hard work go to waste.

Registration is suggested.

Our presenter is Mark Gostkiewicz. His family-owned farm is located in Colchester. Mark's passion for sustainable farming began with his first job at the certified organic Highland Thistle Farm in Canterbury where he learned about holistic management and sustainable practices.