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Master the Art of Preserving Your Harvest

Master the Art of Preserving Your Harvest

Preserve the taste of the season all year round with our "Preserving the Harvest" talk! Get ready to say goodbye to wasted produce and hello to a pantry full of delicious, homemade preserves! Don't let your hard work go to waste.

Registration is suggested.

Our presenter is Mark Gostkiewicz. His family-owned farm is located in Colchester. Mark's passion for sustainable farming began with his first job at the certified organic Highland Thistle Farm in Canterbury where he learned about holistic management and sustainable practices.

Waterford Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mark Gostkiewicz
mgostkiewicz@gmail.com
Waterford Public Library
49 Rope Ferry Road
Waterford, Connecticut 06385
860-444-5805
waterfordlibrary@waterfordct.org
https://www.waterfordct.org/library