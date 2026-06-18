Enjoy exciting midway rides and games and classic carnival cuisine for the whole family at this annual fundraiser for the nonprofit Lynbrook Titans youth football and cheer teams.

Event admission is free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 5 pm Thurs., July 2 for $30.25 each, 2 for $56.25, or 4 for $100.75.

Visit the website for pre-sale savings on ride tickets and discount coupons for rides and food.

Midway hours: 5-10 pm Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, noon-10 pm Sunday

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Please check the website for updates before attending the event.

More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com

https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/lynbrook-titans-carnival/