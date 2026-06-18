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Lynbrook Titans Carnival

Lynbrook Titans Carnival

Enjoy exciting midway rides and games and classic carnival cuisine for the whole family at this annual fundraiser for the nonprofit Lynbrook Titans youth football and cheer teams.

Event admission is free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 5 pm Thurs., July 2 for $30.25 each, 2 for $56.25, or 4 for $100.75.

Visit the website for pre-sale savings on ride tickets and discount coupons for rides and food.

Midway hours: 5-10 pm Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, noon-10 pm Sunday

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Please check the website for updates before attending the event.

More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com
https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/lynbrook-titans-carnival/

Greis Park
Free admission. Ride cost varies.
05:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Jul 05, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lynbrook Titans Football Corp.
info@lynbrooktitans.com
https://lynbrooktitans.com
Greis Park
55 Wilbur Street
Lynbrook, New York 11563
https://www.lynbrookvillage.net/recreation/