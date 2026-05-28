Long Island FunFest

Long Island's largest fair is back with family entertainment including dazzling Saturday night Fireworks by Grucci, exciting midway rides and games for all ages, and favorite fair food.

Free with admission:

• World of Wonders Amazement Show (10 old-time sideshow acts including a sword swallower and a human blockhead, plus the oddly fascinating Museum of Marvels)

• Circus Murcia (high-wire, aerial and Globe of Death motorcycle acts, jugglers & clowns)

• Aqua Live Spectacular water stunt show

• Educational Petting Zoo

Fair admission: $5 (except on Carload Thursdays); free for kids under 36" tall. Parking is free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 5 pm June 11 for $29 each, 2/$55 or 4/$99. Visit the website for pre-sale savings on ride tickets.

On Thursday Carload Nights, unlimited rides and admission are $62/vehicle ($60 cash price) for all legally seat-belted occupants.

Fair hours: 5-11 pm Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday; 4-11 pm Thursday; 3-11 pm Saturday - Sunday. Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+.

More information: 866-666-3247 or LongIslandFunFest.com