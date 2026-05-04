Enjoy thrilling midway rides and games and tasty carnival eats for the whole family at this annual Memorial Day weekend event sponsored by the Levittown Chamber of Commerce.

Admission and parking are free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 4 pm Thurs., May 21 for $29.

Ride tickets are also available on the midway. Online pre-sale special: $45/50 tickets + 1 free ride. (Rides take multiple tickets each.) Visit the website for coupon savings on rides and food.

Midway hours: 4-10 pm Thursday, 4-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday - Sunday, noon-10 pm Monday (Memorial Day).

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Please check the website for event updates before attending.

More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com

https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/levittown-carnival/