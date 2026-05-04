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Levittown Carnival

Levittown Carnival

Enjoy thrilling midway rides and games and tasty carnival eats for the whole family at this annual Memorial Day weekend event sponsored by the Levittown Chamber of Commerce.

Admission and parking are free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or online before 4 pm Thurs., May 21 for $29.

Ride tickets are also available on the midway. Online pre-sale special: $45/50 tickets + 1 free ride. (Rides take multiple tickets each.) Visit the website for coupon savings on rides and food.

Midway hours: 4-10 pm Thursday, 4-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday - Sunday, noon-10 pm Monday (Memorial Day).

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+. Please check the website for event updates before attending.

More information: 866-666-3247 or DreamlandAmusements.com
https://dreamlandamusements.com/upcoming-events-amusement-carnival/levittown-carnival/

Levittown Center
Free admission. Ride cost varies.
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through May 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Levittown Chamber of Commerce
516-520-8000
info@levittownchamber.com
https://www.levittownchamber.com
Levittown Center
2999 Hempstead Turnpike
Levittown, New York 11756