Let’s Make a Movie! with Doug Petrie

Join Doug Petrie for a 3-day crash-course in micro-budget filmmaking from July 29-31. Participants will learn to write, act, direct, manage lighting and sound, edit, and finally produce a short film in just three days. You’ll be on location around the North Fork on iPhones and editing with Adobe software. Show off your hard work with a special screening on Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. Note: Each day starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. with an hour break from 2-3 p.m. Ages 14 to 100. Adults are welcome to register!

Doug is a TV writer/producer/director who has worked on shows from BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, AMERICAN HORROR STORY, DAREDEVIL, and many more. He is currently creating the new series THE UNDERGROUND for Amazon Television.