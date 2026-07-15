Let’s Make a Movie! with Doug Petrie
Let’s Make a Movie! with Doug Petrie
Join Doug Petrie for a 3-day crash-course in micro-budget filmmaking from July 29-31. Participants will learn to write, act, direct, manage lighting and sound, edit, and finally produce a short film in just three days. You’ll be on location around the North Fork on iPhones and editing with Adobe software. Show off your hard work with a special screening on Friday, July 31 at 7:30 p.m. Note: Each day starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. with an hour break from 2-3 p.m. Ages 14 to 100. Adults are welcome to register!
Doug is a TV writer/producer/director who has worked on shows from BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, AMERICAN HORROR STORY, DAREDEVIL, and many more. He is currently creating the new series THE UNDERGROUND for Amazon Television.
North Fork Arts Center
$350
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
North Fork Arts Center
(631) 477-8600
info@northfork-artscenter.org
North Fork Arts Center
211 Front StreetGreenport, New York 11944
6314778600
info@northfork-artscenter.org