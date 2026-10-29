Kids Shul: Chanukah Edition!
Kids Shul: Chanukah Edition!
Shabbat morning, kid edition!
Join Chabad of Fairfield for The Kids Shul on Shabbat, December 5, a lively, kid-friendly Shabbat service led by Rabbi Shlame. Then stay for a Chanukah-themed breakfast bar, because Chanukah is here, and a doughnut is the perfect way to celebrate!
For children ages 5-13 and their parents
#KidsShul #Chanukah #ShabbatForKids #JewishFairfield #FamilyFun #DonutsForBreakfast
Chabad of Fairfield
09:00 AM - 09:45 AM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Chabad of Fairfield
203-373-7551
Rabbi@ChabadFF.com
Chabad of Fairfield
452 Brookside DriveFairfield, Connecticut 06824
2033737551
rabbi@chabadff.com