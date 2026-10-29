Kids Shul: Chanukah Edition!

Shabbat morning, kid edition!

Join Chabad of Fairfield for The Kids Shul on Shabbat, December 5, a lively, kid-friendly Shabbat service led by Rabbi Shlame. Then stay for a Chanukah-themed breakfast bar, because Chanukah is here, and a doughnut is the perfect way to celebrate!

For children ages 5-13 and their parents

#KidsShul #Chanukah #ShabbatForKids #JewishFairfield #FamilyFun #DonutsForBreakfast