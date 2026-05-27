Kids’ Night Out: Trail Blazers

Calling All Parents!

Need a break? Take the night off while we take care of the kids! Drop them at Earthplace for an exciting evening focused on a unique nature theme. Cheese pizza and popcorn will be provided, and children may bring nut-free snacks.

July 10 – Trail Blazers: Take advantage of the daylight and explore the trails with one of our maps in hand. A naturalist will guide the children as they explore the different plants and animals that live in the sanctuary. Then the kids are invited to create their own trail maps of their ideal nature sanctuary!