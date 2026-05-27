Kids’ Night Out: Tie-Dye Time!

Calling All Parents!

Need a break? Take the night off while we take care of the kids! Drop them at Earthplace for an exciting evening focused on a unique nature theme. Cheese pizza and popcorn will be provided, and children may bring nut-free snacks.

August 14 – Tie-Dye Time: We’ll make tie-dye t-shirts outdoors, and experiment with using flowers and leaves for dyeing. After, we’ll play games and meet some Earthplace animals with interesting color patterns.

