Kids' Night Out: Pollinator Party
Kids' Night Out: Pollinator Party
Calling All Parents!
Need a break? Take the night off while we take care of the kids! Drop them at Earthplace for an exciting evening focused on a unique nature theme. A light snack will be provided, and children are welcome to bring their own (nut-free) food.
June 12 – Pollinator Party: Enter the fascinating world of butterflies, moths, bees, wasps, ants, and even beetles! Plant a little pot with a native flower that pollinators love and bring it home to your garden. Play games and have fun!
Earthplace
$50-$60
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 12 Jun 2026
Earthplace
10 Woodside LaneWestport, Connecticut 06880
(203) 557-4400
info@earthplace.org