Kids' Night Out: Pollinator Party

Calling All Parents!

Need a break? Take the night off while we take care of the kids! Drop them at Earthplace for an exciting evening focused on a unique nature theme. A light snack will be provided, and children are welcome to bring their own (nut-free) food.

June 12 – Pollinator Party: Enter the fascinating world of butterflies, moths, bees, wasps, ants, and even beetles! Plant a little pot with a native flower that pollinators love and bring it home to your garden. Play games and have fun!