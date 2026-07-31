KidFEST: Up in Arms - Pirate Song

Set sail on the adventure of a lifetime with Pirate Song, a whimsical musical puppet show filled with heart, humor, and discovery. In a world where dreams set sail and magic fills the air, Paulette the Pirate Princess and her faithful dog Waffle embark on a journey around the world in search of something truly special, her very own song.

For generations, Paulette’s family have sung the same old pirate song. But Paulette longs for something more. Determined to discover her own voice, she and Waffle set off on an unforgettable voyage, meeting remarkable friends along the way. A giraffe in Africa shares a new perspective on seeing the world. In Australia, a quirky koala playing the didgeridoo teaches Paulette to celebrate what makes each of us wonderfully different. A wise dragon in Japan reveals how our past can guide our future, while a vibrant toucan in Brazil encourages Paulette to trust her inner spirit.

Through music, laughter, and colorful characters, Paulette discovers that her song may have been with her all along, the song of curiosity, courage, and adventure. With her inner song guiding her, Paulette inspires audiences to celebrate their own unique voice and the beauty of cultures around the world.

This performance has two separate showtimes:

1:00 PM

&

4:30 PM