KidFEST: Tim Kubart & The Space Cadets

Tim Kubart and the Space Cadets bring their new show, Really Real You, to Guild Hall. This full-band, highly interactive concert blends live music, sing-alongs, tap dancing, and playful audience participation into a shared experience that fills the room with energy and connection.

Known for creating performances that are both exuberant and sincere, Tim invites children and families into a space where feelings are welcomed and expressed openly. Without ever feeling like a lesson, the show offers young audiences a way to engage with their emotional lives through music, movement, and collective joy.

A GRAMMY Award-winning artist for his album HOME, Tim has become one of the most celebrated voices in children’s music. He is also Emmy-nominated as the longtime host of Sprout’s Sunny Side Up, where he spent years connecting with young audiences each morning through music and play. His work has been featured on major stages including the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Lollapalooza, and Austin City Limits, and he has written music for Sesame Street.

Really Real You is the newest chapter in his work with families, bringing together high-level musicianship, humor, and heart.