KidFEST: Story Pirates Live

Get ready for Story Pirates Live, featuring fan-favorite songs from the multi-award winning The Story Pirates Podcast and improvised sketch comedy based on ideas from kids in the audience. The Story Pirates believe that all kids are creative geniuses, and they’re ready to prove it with their fast-paced, hilarious and inspiring show for the whole family. Featuring Eric from The Story Pirates Podcast, plus a cast of the funniest Story Pirate actors, singers, and comedians around.

The Story Pirates, best known for their flagship podcast with more than 100 million downloads, are a family media company that amplifies the words and ideas of kids. The award-winning The Story Pirates Podcast takes stories submitted by kids and turns them into sketch comedy and songs with help from celebrity guests like Kristen Bell, John Oliver, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Seth Meyers, and more.

Join us out-front at the Phanstiel Plaza for a free cookie-decorating workshop with our friends at Citarella before the show!