KidFEST: Sonia De Los Santos

Join Sonia De Los Santos for a joyful, high-energy family concert filled with music, storytelling, and audience participation.

Born in Monterrey, Mexico and now based in New York, Sonia creates vibrant, bilingual performances that get audiences singing, clapping, and dancing along. Blending Latin American rhythms with North American folk, her songs celebrate friendship, nature, and her experiences growing up in Mexico and making a home in the United States. Sung in both English and Spanish, her music invites children and adults alike to connect across cultures in a fun, welcoming environment.

A former member of the Grammy Award–winning group Dan Zanes and Friends, Sonia brings warmth, humor, and heart to every performance—creating an unforgettable shared experience for the whole family.