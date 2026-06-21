KidFEST: SOLE Defined; The Pulse

SOLE Defined’s The Pulse is an immersive, high-energy performance that invites audiences of all ages to move, clap, and join in the fun. Rooted in African Diasporic dance traditions, the experience takes families on a lively, polyrhythmic journey featuring Tap Dance, Body Percussion, Sand Dance, and interactive moments that bring everyone into the rhythm together.

Performers use their bodies as instruments—transforming steps, claps, and movement into music in real time—creating a vibrant, living score that unfolds right before your eyes. Children and adults alike are encouraged to participate, turning the audience into an essential part of the performance.

By blending tradition with innovation and breaking down the line between performer and audience, The Pulse creates a joyful, shared experience that celebrates connection, creativity, and the unifying power of rhythm.