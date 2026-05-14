KidFEST: Mario the Maker Magician

Fresh off sold out runs in New York City, London, Sydney, and beyond, and featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, this show receives rave reviews everywhere it lands!

Robots and magic and slapstick… oh my! Contagiously upbeat and full of heart, the ever-innovative Mario the Maker Magician leads you through a romping explosion of energy and belly laughs punctuated with moments of heart and emotion that will catch you by surprise.

Not “just a kids’ show,” Mario the Maker Magician is an all-ages theatrical experience… for adults, kids, families… everyone, centered around magic and art. Do what you love, use what you have, and have fun! With robots to boot!

Written & Performed by: Mario Marchese

Produced by: Katie Rosa Marchese

Show Warnings: Loud Vocals & Music; A couple of moments of very light water spray