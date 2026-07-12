KidFEST: ILL-Abilities

“A powerful force on the hip-hop dance stage” — The Guardian

Blending high-level breakin’, music, and live audience interaction, ILL-Abilities goes beyond performance. Each dancer shares their unique journey, offering insight into their lived experiences as differently-abled artists, while challenging perceptions of disability and redefining what is possible.

With performances in over 25 countries and a global reach of more than one million people, ILL-Abilities is known for its powerful combination of artistry and message. The name “ILL” comes from hip-hop culture, meaning extraordinary—reflecting the crew’s commitment to excellence, creativity, and positive impact.

Specifically created for Guild Hall audiences, this presentation of ILL-Abilities offers an intimate and interactive experience featuring three dancers and a DJ from the internationally acclaimed crew. Stripping down the scale while deepening the connection, this format brings audiences closer to the artists, their movement, and their personal stories.

This is more than a show—it’s a shared experience that invites audiences to engage, reflect, and leave inspired by the limitless potential within every individual.

Join us out-front at the Phanstiel Plaza for an arts & crafts workshop with our friends at SHINE before the show!