June 27th Parade, Muster & Colonial Fair

Colonial and Native American culture, games, crafts, weaving and spinning demonstrations, antique muskets, working models of our historic mills. Try on reproductions of historic clothing. Our 1781 Homestead Gardens and Dye House will be open for viewing. Vendors include colonial chocolatiers, 18th century trade items and colonial style jewelry.

11:00AM: Performance of the Declaration of Independence and laying of wreaths (123 Main Street)

11:30AM: Parade (Wheeler Cemetery #62 to 1 Wyassup Rd.)

12:00 Noon: Muster Performances and Eastern Pequot Welcoming Song (1 Wyassup Rd)

11:00AM-4:00PM: Colonial Fair

Parking: Schools (298 Route 2) and Grange Fairgrounds (21 Wyassup Rd)

Handicapped Parking and Drop-Off: Town Garage (11 Wyassup Rd)

more info at NorthStoningtonHistorical.org or contact marilynmackay@mac.com

This event is free & appropriate for all ages.