Joe Andruzzi Foundation’s Young Professionals Council Hosts "Putting for Patients" at Puttshack Boston

Looking to expand your network while giving back? Join the Joe Andruzzi Foundation’s (JAF) Young Professionals Council (YPC) for the second annual "Putting for Patients" fundraiser, sponsored by Nichols College, on Thursday, July 23, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Puttshack Boston – Seaport.

This high-energy networking event brings together local emerging leaders for an evening of fun and philanthropy. Tickets include unlimited mini golf, delicious lite bites, a complimentary beverage, and access to an exciting chance drawing with prizes like a Worcester Red Sox suite experience, a signed Patriots football, and local gift cards.

Best of all, proceeds benefit JAF, which provides vital financial assistance to New England cancer patients and their families facing the hidden costs of a cancer diagnosis.