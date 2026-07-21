Joanie Leeds: Children's Series - FREE SHOW

GRAMMY Award Winner Joanie has won 1st place in the USA Songwriting Competition, an Independent Music Award, a GOLD Parents’ Choice Award, NAPPA GOLD Award, Family Choice Award and is a John Lennon Songwriting Competition Finalist and International Songwriting Competition Finalist. She has performed at venues nationwide including Lollapalooza, Clearwater Festival, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Wolftrap and Levitt Pavilion. Her music has been featured in the New York Times, People Magazine, Parents Magazine, Billboard and The Washington Post and played on radio stations and risen to #1 on Sirius XM’s Kids Place Live.

Joanie released her ninth Children’s album, GRAMMY®️ AWARD WINNING (All the Ladies) in April 2020 and in 2023, Joanie’s newest album, FREADOM: Songs Inspired by Banned Children’s Picture Books was released. Her favorite job is mama to her eight year old daughter Joya.

Joanie and Joya's collaboration was nominated for The GRAMMYs 2026 Best Children's Music Album: "Ageless: 100 Years Young" is a heartfelt love letter to Joanie's grandmother Sylvia (“Bubby”), who turned 100 in 2025!

