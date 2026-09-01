JAPANESE FALL FESTIVAL (Aki Matsuri)

Japan Society of Fairfield County invites the public to its family-friendly fall festival, featuring taiko drum performances, a Japanese folktale dramatization, martial arts, ikebana flower arranging, calligraphy, J-pop dance, traditional Obon dancing, and Japanese-related activities. Admission is free. Free parking is available in the three lots around the library. See https://www.discoverwestportct.com/parking for parking information and time limits.

In case of rain, the festival will be held Sunday, September 20, 2026. Check our Facebook page or website for announcements.