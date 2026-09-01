JAPANESE FALL FESTIVAL (Aki Matsuri)
JAPANESE FALL FESTIVAL (Aki Matsuri)
Japan Society of Fairfield County invites the public to its family-friendly fall festival, featuring taiko drum performances, a Japanese folktale dramatization, martial arts, ikebana flower arranging, calligraphy, J-pop dance, traditional Obon dancing, and Japanese-related activities. Admission is free. Free parking is available in the three lots around the library. See https://www.discoverwestportct.com/parking for parking information and time limits.
In case of rain, the festival will be held Sunday, September 20, 2026. Check our Facebook page or website for announcements.
Jesup Green
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Japan Society of Fairfield County
2034310697
info@japansocietyfc.org
Artist Group Info
Bon-Dan NYC
nybondancers@gmail.com
Jesup Green
20 Jesup Road.Westport, Connecticut 06880