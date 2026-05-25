iPhone Photography, Part Two: Making The Image Your Own

Part two in this introduction to cell phone photography will dive into the behind-the-scenes “touch-ups” and “adjustments” of photo editing that make “a good picture” into a work of art.

ANTHONY GRAZIANO is an award-winning fine art photographer, author and educator who has been capturing the beauty of the natural world through photography for more than 30 years. Anthony’s vision flows from what-is-perceived to what-is-felt and, finally, to what-is-seen; his photographic approach often involves spending extended periods in a location to absorb its unique energy before attempting to preserve that experience in a photograph. Anthony’s creative approach succeeds in the rare capturing of a temporal place, drawing the viewer in to “experience” the beauty of the natural world – its vibrancy, its layers and light – all joining to emotionally calm the inner spirit while stimulating the sensory mind. Anthony was selected by the Andy Warhol Foundation as its Artist in Residence and has shown at numerous galleries. He is a past board member of the East End Arts Council and the Friends of Wertheim National Wildlife Refuge.

AGE: Adult Audiences

WEATHER: Weather permitting

SPECIAL NOTES: Please dress appropriately for being outdoors: comfortable shoes and socks, wide-brimmed hats, sunscreen, insect repellent and water are recommended. To be a source of healthy insects for our birds and other insect-feeding wildlife, Landcraft does not spray the gardens to manage ticks. Please take appropriate precaution.