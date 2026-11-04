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Introduction to Tower Gardening~FREE~ Danbury Public Library (Ages 13-Adult)

Introduction to Tower Gardening~FREE~ Danbury Public Library (Ages 13-Adult)

Join us for an exciting workshop where we'll uncover the magic behind our Tower Garden technology.

We'll dive into the world of aeroponic technology, where mineral-enhanced water is pumped to the top of the tower, showering our plants with the perfect mix of hydration and nutrients.

Come curious, leave inspired!

FREE for Ages 13+

Space is Limited and Registration is Required.

For more information contact Aurelio: amuraca@danburylibrary.org

Danbury Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Dec 23, 2026.
Danbury Library
170 Main Street
Danbury, Connecticut 06810
203-797-4505
amuraca@danburylibrary.org
https://danburylibrary.events.mylibrary.digital/event?id=394373