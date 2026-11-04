Introduction to Tower Gardening~FREE~ Danbury Public Library (Ages 13-Adult)
Introduction to Tower Gardening~FREE~ Danbury Public Library (Ages 13-Adult)
Join us for an exciting workshop where we'll uncover the magic behind our Tower Garden technology.
We'll dive into the world of aeroponic technology, where mineral-enhanced water is pumped to the top of the tower, showering our plants with the perfect mix of hydration and nutrients.
Come curious, leave inspired!
FREE for Ages 13+
Space is Limited and Registration is Required.
For more information contact Aurelio: amuraca@danburylibrary.org
Danbury Library
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every day through Dec 23, 2026.
Danbury Library
170 Main StreetDanbury, Connecticut 06810
203-797-4505
amuraca@danburylibrary.org