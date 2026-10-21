Introducing The Maker Lab at Danbury Library! FREE!!!!
Introducing The Maker Lab at Danbury Library! FREE!!!!
Curious about the MakerLab?
This monthly session is a relaxed introduction to the Makerspace at the Danbury Library.
Stop by to see what tools and equipment are available, including 3D printing, crafting, and design resources. You will get a general overview of how the MakerLab works and what you can create here.
This is not a full workshop, but a chance to explore, ask questions, and learn about upcoming classes, workshops and events where you can dive deeper and get hands-on experience.
Come get inspired and find out what’s coming next in the MakerLab.
NO Registration is Required. Ages 12 and up
Danbury Public Library
FREE!!!
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Dec 08, 2026.
Artist Group Info
mcortese@danburylibrary.org
Danbury Public Library
170 Main StreetDanbury, Connecticut 06810
203-797-4505 ext 7726
amuraca@danburylibrary.org