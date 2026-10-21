Introducing The Maker Lab at Danbury Library! FREE!!!!

Curious about the MakerLab?

This monthly session is a relaxed introduction to the Makerspace at the Danbury Library.

Stop by to see what tools and equipment are available, including 3D printing, crafting, and design resources. You will get a general overview of how the MakerLab works and what you can create here.

This is not a full workshop, but a chance to explore, ask questions, and learn about upcoming classes, workshops and events where you can dive deeper and get hands-on experience.

Come get inspired and find out what’s coming next in the MakerLab.

NO Registration is Required. Ages 12 and up