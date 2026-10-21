Introducing Studio 170 FREE @ The Danbury Public Library!!! AGES 13 and up ADULTS, too!!!

Studio 170 features two state-of-the-art recording spaces designed to meet all your audio and video production needs. Equipped with top-quality gear, including microphones, cameras, and editing software, our studios provide the perfect environment for creating professional-grade content. Whether you're a musician looking to record your next track, a podcaster ready to share your stories, or a filmmaker with a vision, Studio 170 has everything you need to bring your projects to life.

Our goal is to empower you to explore your artistic visions. With Studio 170, you'll have the tools and support to produce high-quality recordings and videos, fostering creativity and innovation within our community.