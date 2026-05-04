Introducing Recording Studio 170 @ Danbury Library! TEENS (AGES13+) AND ADULTS!

Studio 170 features two STATE-OF-THE-ART recording spaces designed to meet all your AUDIO and VIDEO production needs. Equipped with top-quality gear, including microphones, cameras, and editing software, our studios provide the perfect environment for creating professional-grade content. Whether you're a musician looking to record your next track, a podcaster ready to share your stories, or a filmmaker with a vision, Studio 170 has everything you need to bring your projects to life.

Registration Required.