Introducing Recording Studio 170 @ Danbury Library! TEENS (AGES13+) AND ADULTS!
Introducing Recording Studio 170 @ Danbury Library! TEENS (AGES13+) AND ADULTS!
Studio 170 features two STATE-OF-THE-ART recording spaces designed to meet all your AUDIO and VIDEO production needs. Equipped with top-quality gear, including microphones, cameras, and editing software, our studios provide the perfect environment for creating professional-grade content. Whether you're a musician looking to record your next track, a podcaster ready to share your stories, or a filmmaker with a vision, Studio 170 has everything you need to bring your projects to life.
Registration Required.
Danbury Public Library
FREE!!!!
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Danbury Public Library
170 Main StreetDanbury, Connecticut 06810
203-797-4505 ext 7726
amuraca@danburylibrary.org