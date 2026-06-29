In 2024, the bald eagle was named the official national bird, a title held only by tradition since 1782. Learn to draw this majestic creature and explore its symbolism during a free, all-ages drawing workshop, “Icons of the Air: Symbols, Art, & the Great Eagle Debate,” as Connecticut-based illustrator and teaching artist Megan Jeffery brings her expertise and insight to the Pardee-Morris House on Sunday, July 12, 2026, at 2 p.m. For weather updates check our Facebook/Instagram pages or call 203-562-4183.

The special NH250 event offers a compelling blend of visual culture, hands-on creativity, and historical debate. Working with materials provided by Jeffery, the program will begin with an "Art History Hunt," where participants decode the presence of the American bald eagle across centuries of iconography, followed by a guided instructional session designed to help attendees capture the power and anatomy of this national symbol through their own sketches.