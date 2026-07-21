Hopalong Andrew: Children's Series - FREE SHOW

Hopalong Andrew is a folk and western music artist who performs original and traditional cowboy-themed music. His recordings include his multi-award-winning debut album “Howdy Do!” (2018) which celebrates city life and its inspirational “can-do spirit.” His latest release (2024) honors the incredible-but-true diverse and multicultural heritage of the American West of yesterday and today. The New York-born Hopalong Andrew first experimented with “urban cowboy” music when he was a NYC Park Ranger in Central Park, where wrote songs about wildlife and history. It was here that he envisioned a whimsical project where a cowboy could marvel at New York City.

Hopalong Andrew performs large concerts with a full band for major events and renowned national venues such as Wolf Trap National Park (VA), Levitt Pavilion (CT), State Theatre (NJ), Lancaster Fair (NH), New York Public Library, Central Park, Bryant Park, Oldtone Music Festival, Brooklyn Folk Festival, and many more. He also performs very a popular weekday morning concert series as a one-man band in his hometown of New York City - as chronicled in the May 2023 New York Magazine feature: "Hopalong Andrew Is the Hardest-Working Cowboy Musician in Brooklyn".

Hopalong Andrew’s family-friendly style naturally appeals to families and audience members of all ages - including those who grew up with the television cowboys of the 1950s. With clever and whimsical cowboy songs and energetic theatrics, his high-spirited music is something all people can enjoy. Who else can lasso you a cab while virtuosically playing the “William Tell” Overture on harmonica?

Hopalong Andrew is NYC-based singer-songwriter Andrew Vladeck, a fixture on the NYC music scene in the 90s and 00s, performing countless times at Bowery Ballroom, Mercury Lounge (most recently for their 25th Anniversary series), and the fabled folk club The Living Room, where he was regularly featured in their annual “Best of” concerts. He released several albums and toured the US and Western Europe several times. He’s collaborated with many renouned musicians and won various songwriting awards, including 1st Place in International Songwriting Competition, and various nods from Billboard, IMAs, GASC, UKSC). He’s shared bills with The National, Andrew Bird, Norah Jones, Soulive, Beth Orton, Moe, Jeff Buckley, Ani DiFranco and many more. His main side project during the 00s, The Honey Brothers (with actor Adrian Grenier), had a very active and unusual decade, touring 4 continents and playing top music festivals.

