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Herricks Community Fund Carnival

Herricks Community Fund Carnival

Have a great time for a good cause at this family-friendly fundraiser sponsored by the not-for-profit Herricks Community Fund, with exciting midway rides and games, favorite fair food, and Victoria Circus shows featuring edge-of-your-seat high-wire, aerial and motorcycle thrill acts and more.

Free admission Thursday and Sunday, $5 Friday and Saturday (free for kids under 36" tall). Parking is free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or $25 online before 5 pm May 28. Ride tickets are also available at the carnival.

Midway hours: 5-10 pm Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, noon-8 pm Sunday

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+ after 8 pm Friday - Saturday. Backpacks are prohibited. Please check the website for circus showtimes and event updates before attending.

More information: 866-666-3247 or https://tinyurl.com/y6g8633k

The Herricks Community Fund provides financial support for programs, projects and educational enrichment to enhance the quality of life for people of all ages in the Herricks community.

Herricks Community Center
Free admission Thursday/Sunday; $5 Friday/Saturday (free for kids under 36" tall). Ride cost varies.
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through May 31, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Herricks Community Fund
https://www.herricks.org/Domain/33
Herricks Community Center
999 Herricks Road
New Hyde Park, New York 11040
516-305-8900