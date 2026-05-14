Herricks Community Fund Carnival

Have a great time for a good cause at this family-friendly fundraiser sponsored by the not-for-profit Herricks Community Fund, with exciting midway rides and games, favorite fair food, and Victoria Circus shows featuring edge-of-your-seat high-wire, aerial and motorcycle thrill acts and more.

Free admission Thursday and Sunday, $5 Friday and Saturday (free for kids under 36" tall). Parking is free.

Unlimited ride wristbands (for riders 36" & taller) are $42 on site ($40 cash price) or $25 online before 5 pm May 28. Ride tickets are also available at the carnival.

Midway hours: 5-10 pm Thursday, 5-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, noon-8 pm Sunday

Guests under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 21+ after 8 pm Friday - Saturday. Backpacks are prohibited. Please check the website for circus showtimes and event updates before attending.

More information: 866-666-3247 or https://tinyurl.com/y6g8633k

The Herricks Community Fund provides financial support for programs, projects and educational enrichment to enhance the quality of life for people of all ages in the Herricks community.