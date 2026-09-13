Great Pumpkin Palooza at Lenny Bruno Farms | Long Island Fall & Pumpkin Festival

Celebrate the best of fall on Long Island at the Great Pumpkin Palooza at Lenny Bruno Farms in Manorville, NY! This family-friendly Long Island pumpkin festival and fall farm festival takes place over three weekends: October 3 & 4, October 10 & 11, and October 17 & 18, 2026, from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Great Pumpkin Palooza transforms Lenny Bruno Farms into an autumn destination filled with pumpkins, bounce houses, fall activities, local food, shopping, entertainment and farm fun for the entire family.

Admission is $10 per person and includes access to the festival grounds and activities including bounce houses, farm animal meet-and-greets, playground areas, jumbo garden games, seasonal photo opportunities and more.

Want to see more of the farm? Hop aboard the educational farm hayride for an additional $5 per person. The hayride is completely optional and offers guests an opportunity to travel through the working farm while learning about Lenny Bruno Farms, agriculture and the people behind the farm.

Throughout the festival, families can also enjoy pony rides, face painting, henna, fairy hair tinsel, permanent jewelry and other interactive experiences. Please note that some activities and vendor experiences require an additional fee and are not included with general admission.

Come hungry and ready to shop! Great Pumpkin Palooza features a marketplace of local artisans, makers, small businesses and food vendors, giving visitors an opportunity to shop local while spending the day at the farm. Food, merchandise and purchases from participating vendors are additional and are not included with admission.

Cash is recommended. Some participating vendors accept credit or debit cards, but not all vendors are able to process cards, so guests are encouraged to bring cash for food, shopping and additional activities.

And, of course, it wouldn’t be Pumpkin Palooza without pumpkins! Experience the colors, flavors and harvest traditions of autumn at a working Long Island farm and find the perfect pumpkins for your family’s fall celebrations in the Lenny Bruno’s u-pick pumpkin field.

Lenny Bruno Farms has been part of the Long Island agricultural community for generations, with roots dating back to the early 1930s. Great Pumpkin Palooza brings families together to celebrate the harvest season while supporting local agriculture, local makers and Long Island small businesses.

Whether you’re searching for a pumpkin festival on Long Island, Long Island fall festival, Manorville fall festival, Suffolk County fall activities, things to do with kids on Long Island in October, family-friendly fall events, pumpkin activities, or a fall farm festival, add Great Pumpkin Palooza at Lenny Bruno Farms to your October plans.

🎃 October 3 & 4, October 10 & 11, October 17 & 18, 2026

⏰ 11 AM–5 PM

📍 Lenny Bruno Farms | Manorville, NY

🎟️ General Admission: $10 per person

🚜 Optional Educational Farm Hayride: Additional $5 per person

💵 Cash recommended for food, shopping and additional activities

Come for the pumpkins. Stay for the bounce houses, food, shopping, activities and farm fun. Make Great Pumpkin Palooza at Lenny Bruno Farms part of your family’s fall tradition on Long Island.