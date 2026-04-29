Presented by FourLeaf, the 2026 Gold Coast Book Fair returns Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Oyster Bay, Long Island, transforming the village into a lively literary destination with 150+ authors, 75+ vendors, indoor venues, outdoor stages, book signings, family activities, food, and a bustling street fair along Audrey Avenue. General admission is free, though select special events may require a paid ticket.

Designed as a weekend with something for everyone, the Fair spans genres including literary fiction, memoir, history, mystery, romance, sports, politics, nature, poetry, young adult, and children’s programming. Visitors can explore the Children’s Storytime Stage, YA programming, author talks, games, activities, and a festive marketplace featuring vendors and food offerings, including food trucks.

Among this year’s standout participants are Susan Lucci, Joan Lunden, Mookie Wilson, Jay McInerney, Emma Straub, Bruce Feiler, David Denby, H.W. Brands, and Zibby Owens, alongside many other acclaimed writers, public figures, and storytellers.

Whether you’re bringing kids, browsing for your next beach read, or hoping to catch a favorite celebrity or celebrated author live, this high-energy festival offers a memorable day out for readers of every age and interest.

Learn more: https://www.goldcoastforum.org/goldcoastbookfair-2026