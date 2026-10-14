GLOW Wild at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo
GLOW Wild at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo
Journey through a glowing wonderland at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! GLOW Wild features more than 40 spectacular displays and hundreds of new handcrafted illuminated lanterns and interactive experiences inspired by wildlife from around the world. Held Thursday through Sunday evenings, 5:30 to 9:30 PM, through December 20. Perfect for families, date night, or a night out with friends. Rain or shine. Details: https://beardsleyzoo.org/glow-wild/
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo
$15 - $25
Every week through Dec 20, 2026.
Sunday: 05:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 05:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 05:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 05:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 05:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 05:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 05:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 05:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo
203-394-6565
info@beardsleyzoo.org
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo
1875 Noble AvenueBridgeport, Connecticut 06610
203-394-6565
info@beardsleyzoo.org