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GLOW Wild at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo

GLOW Wild at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo

Journey through a glowing wonderland at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! GLOW Wild features more than 40 spectacular displays and hundreds of new handcrafted illuminated lanterns and interactive experiences inspired by wildlife from around the world. Held Thursday through Sunday evenings, 5:30 to 9:30 PM, through December 20. Perfect for families, date night, or a night out with friends. Rain or shine. Details: https://beardsleyzoo.org/glow-wild/

Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo
$15 - $25
Every week through Dec 20, 2026.
Sunday: 05:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 05:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 05:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 05:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo
203-394-6565
info@beardsleyzoo.org
https://www.beardsleyzoo.org
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo
1875 Noble Avenue
Bridgeport, Connecticut 06610
203-394-6565
info@beardsleyzoo.org
https://www.beardsleyzoo.org