GLOW Wild at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo

Journey through a glowing wonderland at Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! GLOW Wild features more than 40 spectacular displays and hundreds of new handcrafted illuminated lanterns and interactive experiences inspired by wildlife from around the world. Held Thursday through Sunday evenings, 5:30 to 9:30 PM, through December 20. Perfect for families, date night, or a night out with friends. Rain or shine. Details: https://beardsleyzoo.org/glow-wild/