Getting StARTed
Getting StARTed
Join us for our family program Getting StARTed, where we offer engaging activities to guide families in looking at art together. The 30-minute sessions focus on a range of works from the collection and build in time for participants to try the month’s activity on their own.
Meet by the couches in the Gallery lobby.
Yale University Art Gallery
11:15 AM - 11:45 AM, every month on Saturday through May 08, 2027.
Event Supported By
Yale University Art Gallery
(203) 432-0600
Yale University Art Gallery
1111 Chapel StreetNew Haven, Connecticut 06511