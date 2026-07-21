Fyütch & Aura V: Children’s Series - FREE SHOW

This dynamic Father-Daughter team just won Best Children’s Album at this year’s GRAMMY Awards. Fyutch is a previous GRAMMY Award Winner, and Aura V is now the youngest child ever to win a GRAMMY Award! We were very proud to present this special duo ahead of the game as part of our 2025 Season and are so excited to welcome them back!

Using everything from high energy pop, reggae, and rap beats to gospel and R&B-inspired ballads, Fyutch and Aura V help children explore feelings of gratitude, excitement, and uncertainty, encouraging them to leave with a renewed sense of confidence and self-love.

A new tradition established in 2021, this edition of the Children’s Series is presented by Westport's very own "Nate & Eve Presents", and is a celebration for and in honor of our special needs community. As always, everyone of all ages and abilities is invited to the Levitt Pavilion for singing, dancing, and fun!