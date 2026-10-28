Friends of Fairfield Public Library BIG FALL BOOK SALE
Friends of Fairfield Public Library BIG FALL BOOK SALE
The Friends of Fairfield Public Library present their Big Fall Book Sale, with hundreds of gently used books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl LPs, and reel-to-reel tapes for sale, all priced between $1-$5 (with special items priced a bit more). Sunday special: buy two get 1 free book for teachers presenting an ID!
Hours are as follows:
Friday, Nov. 20 9:00am-4:30pm
Sat., Nov. 21 10:00am-4:30pm
Sun., Nov. 22 1:00-4:30pm
Free admission; all ages welcome. All proceeds fund Fairfield Public Library's programs and services.
Fairfield Public Library
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Fairfield Public Library
203-912-5963
friends@fplct.org
Fairfield Public Library
1080 OLD POST RDFairfield, Connecticut 06824
2032563160
eref@fplct.org