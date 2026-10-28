Friends of Fairfield Public Library BIG FALL BOOK SALE

The Friends of Fairfield Public Library present their Big Fall Book Sale, with hundreds of gently used books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl LPs, and reel-to-reel tapes for sale, all priced between $1-$5 (with special items priced a bit more). Sunday special: buy two get 1 free book for teachers presenting an ID!

Hours are as follows:

Friday, Nov. 20 9:00am-4:30pm

Sat., Nov. 21 10:00am-4:30pm

Sun., Nov. 22 1:00-4:30pm

Free admission; all ages welcome. All proceeds fund Fairfield Public Library's programs and services.