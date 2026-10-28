© 2026 WSHU
News you trust. Music you love.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friends of Fairfield Public Library BIG FALL BOOK SALE

Friends of Fairfield Public Library BIG FALL BOOK SALE

The Friends of Fairfield Public Library present their Big Fall Book Sale, with hundreds of gently used books, CDs, DVDs, vinyl LPs, and reel-to-reel tapes for sale, all priced between $1-$5 (with special items priced a bit more). Sunday special: buy two get 1 free book for teachers presenting an ID!

Hours are as follows:

Friday, Nov. 20 9:00am-4:30pm

Sat., Nov. 21 10:00am-4:30pm

Sun., Nov. 22 1:00-4:30pm

Free admission; all ages welcome. All proceeds fund Fairfield Public Library's programs and services.

Fairfield Public Library
09:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of the Fairfield Public Library
203-912-5963
friends@fplct.org
https://fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/friends-of-fairfield-public-library/
Fairfield Public Library
1080 OLD POST RD
Fairfield, Connecticut 06824
2032563160
eref@fplct.org
www.fairfieldpubliclibrary.org