Free Watercolor Workshop at Books and Art on Main, Plymouth, CT, for Connecticut Open House Day, June 13

Books and Art on Main in Plymouth, CT, is celebrating Connecticut Open House Day on June 13 with a free Watercolor Workshop! Register for a 30-minute Watercolor Workshop spot on Saturday afternoon, June 13, and paint a Connecticut Lighthouse! Materials and instruction provided free. Take your painting home with you. And enjoy Maritime Paintings and Illustrations by regional and national artists in the Books and Art on Main Gallery! Register at our website: www.booksandartonmain.com or email us at info@booksandartonmain.com. Please note: Space is limited. Books and Art on Main is located at 692 Main St., Plymouth, CT, in the Plymouth Historic District. Parking is available directly behind the shop, and along the nearby Plymouth Green. For more information on Connecticut Open House Day, visit CTVisit.com.