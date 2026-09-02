FREE! SewLab: Create-Stitch & Explore

Learn the art of sewing and embroidery at the Danbury Library’s MakerLab!

Join Mark Gallagher for SewLab, a relaxed drop-in workshop where you can get hands-on with our sewing and embroidery machine, try out different techniques, and work on your own creative projects with guidance along the way. (Please bring your own materials.)

Whether you're a beginner exploring sewing for the first time, looking to mend items from home, or experimenting with fabric design, you can learn new skills and share ideas here.

Free for Ages 16 and up!

NO Registration is Required. Just Drop In!

For more information contact Aurelio: amuraca@danburylibrary.org