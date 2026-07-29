FREE- Introduction to AI: Meet Chat GPT
FREE- Introduction to AI: Meet Chat GPT
Curious about the buzz surrounding Artificial Intelligence?
Discover how AI tools like ChatGPT or Google Gemini can act as your personal digital assistant.
In this interactive demonstration, we’ll show you live examples on how to use AI for writing, planning, and learning.
We’ll also discuss how to use these tools safely and effectively.
See how the future of technology can work for you today!
Registration required.
Danbury Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Danbury Public Library
170 Main StreetDanbury, Connecticut 06810
203-797-4505 ext 7726
amuraca@danburylibrary.org