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Free Admission | Bank of America Cardholders & Employees

Free Admission | Bank of America Cardholders & Employees

Museums on Us® Weekend

Present your active Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (U.S. Trust) credit or debit card with photo ID to gain one free general admission to the Museum!

Museums on Us® is available to Bank of America, Merrill or Bank of America Private Bank (U.S. Trust) credit or debit cardholders during the first full weekend of every month. One free general admission is limited to the individual cardholder. This offer is not transferable. This offer does not guarantee admission. Not to be combined with other offers. Excludes fundraising events, special exhibitions, and ticketed exhibitions.

For complete eligibility requirements, please review eligibility and terms prior to your visit.

Through Museums on Us® Bank of America offers cardholders new ways to get out and learn about the world around them, with free general admission to local cultural attractions including some of America’s favorite museums and arts institutions.

Parrish Art Museum
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every 5 months on Saturday through Jul 05, 2026.

Event Supported By

Parrish Art Museum
631 283 2118
info@parrishart.org
https://parrishart.org

Artist Group Info

info@parrishart.org
Parrish Art Museum
Parrish Art Museum
279 Montauk Highway
Water Mill, New York 11976
631 283 2118
https://parrishart.org